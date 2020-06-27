After securing Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool "will not stop"

With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.

That means, Liverpool, after 30 years, are champions of the Premier League. And manager Jurgen Klopp, the man behind the club's successful run, has promised his 'side will not stop'.

"The last 13 months were pretty special for us, it is true. I would like to involve the year before because it was an incredible time in my football life. I did not experience it before, not that good, the consistency the boys show is so exceptional," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"We will not stop, we really have to stay focused, because we see the opportunity. I will promise we will improve. But this will not mean we will win everything, but that we will improve. City is exceptional, so I cannot promise that we will win something," he added.