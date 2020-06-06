After Premier League, Serie A agrees to have 5 subsitutions for season restart

Serie A has announced that each team will have five substitutions per game for the rest of the season which begins on June 20 after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Last month, FIFA allowed teams to have up to five substitutions per game, instead of three that was there before, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion.

According to the statement of Italy football federation (FIGC), each team can make the substitutions using a maximum of three game interruptions, in addition to the interval between the two game times, as well as, in the event of dispute of the extra time, a fourth interruption, in addition to those scheduled between the end of regular time and the start of the first extra period and between the first and second extra time, only if at the end of the regular time less than five players have been replaced.

"It should be noted that, where the two teams make a substitution at the same time, this will be considered an interruption of the match used for substitutions by both teams."

Last month, 16 of 20 Serie A teams voted to restart play on June 13, with four teams voting for a June 20 start. But that vote was contingent on health and safety protocols for players and fans and in the end, the latter date was selected because it took so long to agree to those protocols.