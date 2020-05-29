After Premier League, FA Cup gets green light - check out full schedule

Days after the Premier League was given the green light to return after a three-month suspension due to coronavirus outbreak, the FA Cup is also set to return on the weekend of June 27 and 28, confirmed the Football Association chiefs.
Highlighting the importance of the FA Cup in English football, FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham said: “We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.
“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.
“This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”
Check out the full schedule below:
Quarter finals: On the weekend of June 27 and 28
Semi finals: Over the weekend of July 11 and 12
Final: August 1
While the quarter finals are due to be played in the respective grounds for home clubs, the semi finals and final shall take place at Wembley behind closed doors.
Just like Premier League, the FA Cup games will also be shown live on BBC and BT Sport.
Check out the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals ties that were drawn on March 4, before coronavirus put a halt on the entire sporting world:
#1 Leicester City vs Chelsea
#2 Newcastle United vs Manchester City
#3 Sheffield United vs Arsenal
#4 Norwich City vs Manchester United
Meanwhile, all 92 Premier League games will be shown live over a 39-day period, revealed Mirror Sport.
Liverpool were eyeing a glorious league finish but a stunner from both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in FA Cup and UEFA Champions League respectively, ended their treble dream.
However, a 30-year-long wait to lift the Premier League trophy shall come to an end as the Reds are just two wins away from being crowned the league champions.
