After Premier League, FA Cup gets green light - check out full schedule

Days after the Premier League was given the green light to return after a three-month suspension due to coronavirus outbreak, the FA Cup is also set to return on the weekend of June 27 and 28, confirmed the Football Association chiefs.

Highlighting the importance of the FA Cup in English football, FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham said: “We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”