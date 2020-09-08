After Neymar and five other PSG players, Kylian Mbappe tests positive for COVID-19

After Paris Saint-Germain's 2019/20 campaign ended in a defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, many players from the French side have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the latest being striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, who is currently on national duty, will miss Tuesday's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia, the French Football Federation (FFF) has said.

The PSG forward, who is asymptomatic as reported by RMC Sports, has left the national team squad and begun his home quarantine.

Mbappe scored for Les Bleus in their 1-0 win over Sweden last Saturday, but will now be absent for Tuesday's clash against Croatia at Stade de France, which is a rematch of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.