After lifting Premier League trophy, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson wins Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year award

Jordan Henderson, on Wednesday, did something no Liverpool captain had done before - lift the Premier League trophy.

In doing so, the 30-year-old midfielder received more than a quarter of the votes that led to him winning the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year award.

"As grateful as I am I don't feel like I can accept this on my own," he said.

"I owe a lot to so many people but none more so than my current team-mates, who have been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do."

Henderson is the 12th different player from Liverpool to win the award. The Reds have won this award 14 times, five more than Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur whose tally stands at nine each.

Henderson's teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, including Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford were in the top five.