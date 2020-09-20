After IPL, BCCI should conduct domestic cricket tournaments: Bihar Cricket Association

Bihar Cricket Association's (BCA) general body on Sunday congratulated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and urged India's cricket governing body to conduct domestic cricket tournaments after the completion of the league.

The 13th edition of the IPL began on Saturday in the UAE amid the coronavirus pandemic. The general body of the BCA met today and discussed and resolved several issues.

"Since BCCI is organising IPL 2020 in UAE the Cricket Association of Bihar congratulates BCCI, Sourav Ganguly - President, Jay Shah - Secretary, Arun Dhumal - Treasurer and Brijesh Patel - Chairman IPL Governing Council for being able to kick start cricket activities with the commencement of IPL," the BCA said in a statement.

"The Cricket Association of Bihar also would like to request and urge the BCCI that after the completion of IPL, the BCCI should definitely conduct domestic cricket tournaments as they are the lifeline for cricket and players in India. Amidst the COVID-19 situation, it is a challenging task ahead but when IPL can be conducted, domestic cricket tournaments should definitely be conducted," it added.

The BCA "unanimously resolved" that Secretary Aditya Verma be authorised to approach the BCCI in this regard to conduct domestic cricket after the completion of IPL for this cricketing season.

Another issue that was discussed during the meeting was the clearance of the pending TA/DA due to the players of Bihar. "The house unanimously resolved that Verma be authorized to take up this matter with the BCCI in the interest of the players of Bihar so that at least the pending match fees and TA/DA is disbursed to the players at the earliest in this time of need," the BCA said.

In July, International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar stepped down from the post. Responding to this, the BCA said that the global cricket community needs a decisive administrator as its leader at a time when global cricket is facing huge challenges.

"For which the BCCI should propose the name of N Srinivasan for the post of Chairman of ICC as he is the only person who can lead the global cricket in these current situation. The house unanimously resolved that Secretary Aditya Verma be authorised to take needful steps in this regard and approach the BCCI or any other forum in the interest of players, cricket community, and Indian Cricket," the BCA said.

It mentioned that "Committee of Administrators led by Vinod Rai had falsely marked BCA as a compliant association when the most basic aspect of being a registered body is itself not fulfilled." "The BCA even as on today is not a registered body, and that its registration had been cancelled by the IG Registrar, Patna long time back and is till date not revived. The then Committee of Administrators have committed a contempt of the Supreme Court orders by marking an unregistered body as being a compliant association, also sanctioned Rs 10.80 crores to illegal Bihar Cricket Association," the statement read.

"The house unanimously resolved that Secretary Aditya Verma be authorized to take needful steps in this regard after taking appropriate legal advice and approach the BCCI, IG Registrar or any Court of Law in this regard including staking claim that since Cricket Association of Bihar is a registered body, it should be granted affiliation of the BCCI for promoting, regulating, and conducting the game of cricket in Bihar, and in the meanwhile, the BCCI should conduct the activities of Bihar Cricket by itself or constitute an Adhoc body for it," it added.