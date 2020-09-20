After disappointing defeat, Man Utd fans lash out at Glazers and Woodward

Wilfried Zaha scored a brace as Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Along with Zaha, Andros Townsend scored one goal for Crystal Palace while Donny van de Beek registered the lone goal for Manchester United.

In the match, Manchester United had 76 per cent of the ball possession as compared to 24 of Crystal Palace, still, the latter managed to win the match by creating more attacking opportunities.

The first goal of the match was registered by Andros Townsend in the seventh minute of the match. Tyrick Mitchell played an excellent ball to the left of Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp, who in return managed to have a low cross towards the goalpost, and in the end, Townsend capitalised on the opportunity to register the first goal.

No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Crystal Palace went in with a 1-0 lead.

Crystal Palace was awarded a penalty in the 69th minute of the match as Lindelof's arm was found in an unnatural position. Ayew took a poor penalty and David de Gea was able to save the ball.