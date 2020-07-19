After defeat against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola wants Man City to 'increase the standard' ahead of Champions League clash

After a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final clash, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants the club to "increase the standard" ahead of their Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.
Manchester City holds a 2-1 advantage over the newly-crowned La Liga champions, and will be looking forward to book their quarter-finals berth once the Champions League resumes next month.
"We know the standards we need at this stage of competitions. I don't have to tell them. They have to know it. They feel it, I think," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.
"Maybe we are learning, maybe now, we will see. The first half was not good, and we struggled to play at our level. It doesn't take a genius to know we have to increase the standard for Madrid," he added.
Guardiola also admitted that his club was not up to the mark against Arsenal which resulted in the defeat.
"Sometimes it happens. It's an incredible run but in football, you can lose. But the way we lost is what we are sad about. We didn't make a good performance; we were not ready enough. If you don't play for 90 minutes in a semi-final this can happen," he said.
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in either half of the semi-final as FA Cup holders Man City suffered a first loss at the national stadium in 10 appearances.
Man City assumed the early control, dominating both possession and territory but they failed to take a lead.
Aubameyang's first goal came in the 19th minute and he was ruthless again with his only clear chance of the second half, racing onto a fine through-ball from the Kieran Tierney to finish confidently.
