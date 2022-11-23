After Cristiano Ronaldo's exit Manchester United owners Glazer family explore sale of club: Report | Twitter

According to sources cited by Sky News on Tuesday, the Glazer family, who owns Manchester United Football Club, is looking into financial possibilities that might include an outright sale of the club. After five years without a trophy, football club supporters have been calling for a change in ownership, and the Glazers have come under harsh criticism.

The article stated that a statement stating the same may be forthcoming soon and that the family is getting ready to formally announce its decision to look into potential sources of outside funding, which might include an auction.

According to the same source, the club's American owners asked investment bankers for advice on the process, which might involve a whole or partial sale, a strategic alliance with other parties, or both.

British businessman Jim Ratcliffe had previously been mentioned by media as having indicated interest in purchasing United. In 2005, Glazers acquired the team for 790 million pounds (939.07 million dollars) in a highly leveraged transaction that has come under fire for piling debt on the team. Since 2012, United has been a public company on the New York Stock Exchange.