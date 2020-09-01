After coming back from UAE, Suresh Raina reveals how his uncle was brutally killed in Punjab

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday revealed how his uncle was brutally killed in Punjab and demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack. Raina also said that his cousin died after battling for life for days.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: “What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support”.