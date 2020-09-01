After coming back from UAE, Suresh Raina reveals how his uncle was brutally killed in Punjab

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday revealed how his uncle was brutally killed in Punjab and demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack. Raina also said that his cousin died after battling for life for days.
Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: “What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support”.
Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district. "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added, tagging Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.
Suresh Raina had pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons. The 33-year-old returned to the country last week after quitting the IPL, which begins on September 19. Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain and close friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
