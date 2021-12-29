After at least 15 Covid-19 cases in the I-League, AIFF to take decision on resumption of League on Jan 4

After at least 15 people who are part of the I-League’s bio-secure bubble tested positive for Covid-19, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee on Wednesday unanimously decided to postpone the I-League matches for the next round which were scheduled on December 30-31.

While the committee didn’t divulge the exact number of people affected, sources told FPJ that while at least 15 are confirmed to have tested positive, the number could be much higher.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, a member of the AIFF Sports Medical Committee, who was present at the emergency AIFF League Committee Meeting held via video conferencing, suggested that the league adhere to medical parameters without making any compromise on the health of the players.

“Dr Mahajan, informed that there needs to be bare minimum contact among all for the next 5-7 days as studies indicate that both the Delta and Omicron variant can be passed onto other human bodies within the period. Acting on the advice, the Committee hence unanimously decided to postpone the Hero I-League 2021-22 matches for the next round which were scheduled on December 30-31, 2021," the AIFF said in a statement.

All players, staff, and referees have already been tested on Wednesday and will be tested again on January 1 and January 3 respectively. The League will review the situation once all test results come in and reach a consensus thereafter.

The players who have tested positive have already been moved to isolation with AIFF monitoring and arranging for subsequent regular medical consultations.

Sources in the know say that the league will have to be suspended for at least two weeks.

