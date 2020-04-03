After 9Baje9Minute, here are 5 points PM Modi asked Tendulkar, Kohli and other sportspersons to keep in mind amid coronavirus

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 40 sportspersons via conference call on Friday, asking every single one of them to spread awareness on social distancing amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has crossed the 1mil mark, while also claiming over 53,000 lives worldwide.
Bharat Ratna Shri Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Shri Sourav Ganguly, Women's Hockey team captain Ms. Rani Rampal, ace badminton player Ms. PV Sindhu, Kabaddi player and DSP in Himachal Pradesh Police Shri Ajay Thakur, sprinter Ms Hima Das, para athlete high jumper Shri Sharad Kumar, top tennis player Ms. Ankita Raina, mercurial cricketer Shri Yuvraj Singh and Men’s cricket team captain Shri Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and many others participated in the video conference.
Modi highlighted the importance of containing coronavirus by stating that even Olympics has been postponed, something which has happened in the past only due to the World War II.
He also points out examples of other major sporting events which have been postponed, or cancelled like Wimbledon Championships, Monaco Grand Prix, and even India's very own cricket festival, the Indian Premier League.
PM Modi, by praising the sportspersons for their stellar performances on the field, also urged all the athletes to boost the morale of the nation as well as spread the message of social distancing, all while following the advisories given during lockdown.
He stated how the on field traits of a sportsperson like the ability to face challenges, self-discipline, positivity and self-belief are equally important to combat coronavirus.
India's shuttler Sai Praneeth posted a short clip of the conference call with the PM. He said: "It's a great interaction with our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir and Kiren Rijiju sir. Thank you for your valuable speech. It is really a great motivation for all the athletes, and we all are with you in fighting this situation."
"Your suggestions will be taken note of. We are fighting this pandemic like Team India. I am confident that India will be rejuvenated by the inspiration provided by you," the Prime Minister can be seen telling athletes in the clip.
Prime Minister asked them to include the following five points in their message to people:
‘sankalp’ to fight the pandemic,
‘sanyam’ to follow social distancing,
‘sakaratmakta’ to maintain positivity,
‘samman’ to respect the frontline soldiers in this battle including the medical fraternity, the police personnel, and
‘sahyog’ at personal level as well as at national level through contribution to PM-CARES fund.
He also asked them to highlight the importance of both physical and mental fitness and also popularize guidelines released by AYUSH Ministry.
All the athletes present during the call praised the leadership of PM Modi in this challenging time. He was hailed for his efforts to ensure all the frontline workers get the respect they deserve.
While discipline and mental strength plays an important role during lockdown, the athletes also highlighted the importance of following a proper fitness regime to have the immunity system boosted at all times during the coronavirus outbreak.
The PM ended his address by mentioning how vital the participation of athletes is, in the battle against the pandemic coronavirus and that together India shall emerge victorious.
