After 9Baje9Minute, here are 5 points PM Modi asked Tendulkar, Kohli and other sportspersons to keep in mind amid coronavirus

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 40 sportspersons via conference call on Friday, asking every single one of them to spread awareness on social distancing amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has crossed the 1mil mark, while also claiming over 53,000 lives worldwide.

Bharat Ratna Shri Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Shri Sourav Ganguly, Women's Hockey team captain Ms. Rani Rampal, ace badminton player Ms. PV Sindhu, Kabaddi player and DSP in Himachal Pradesh Police Shri Ajay Thakur, sprinter Ms Hima Das, para athlete high jumper Shri Sharad Kumar, top tennis player Ms. Ankita Raina, mercurial cricketer Shri Yuvraj Singh and Men’s cricket team captain Shri Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and many others participated in the video conference.

Modi highlighted the importance of containing coronavirus by stating that even Olympics has been postponed, something which has happened in the past only due to the World War II.