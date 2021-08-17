Afghanistan will play T20 World Cup

New Delhi: With an eye on the current turmoil in Afghanistan, questions have been raised on whether the team will be ready to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup. But the Afghanistan Cricket Board has made it clear that the team will be ready for action when the showpiece event gets underway in Dubai.

The Afghanistan cricket team's media manager Hikmat Hassan said there is no doubt with regards to participating in the T20 World Cup, and the board is keen to go ahead with a tri-series involving Australia and West Indies to help in preparations for the showpiece event.

"Yes, we will play in the T20 World Cup. The preparations are on and the available players will be back to training in Kabul in the next few days. We are looking for a venue for the tri-series involving Australia and West Indies and that will be the best preparation for the showpiece event. We are speaking to some countries like Sri Lanka and also I think Malaysia. Let's see how that pans out."

"We are already set to play Pakistan in Hambantota and that series is also on. Also, we are planning to go ahead with the domestic T20 tournament which shall boost preparations for the players ahead of the T20 World Cup," Hassan said.

Asked if the board officials had a word with Rashid Khan or Mohammad Nabi as they are not in the country at present, he said: "We are always there to help our players and their families. We will do whatever is possible for them. Things are not affected much in Kabul, we are already back in the office, so there is nothing to worry about." Coming back to the T20 World Cup, the two groups for the tournament, selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, see defending champions the West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise of former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

Rashid Khan is worried: Pietersen

London: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has disclosed that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in the country and is unable to get his family out of there.

Commercial flight operations from around the world have been closed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to the ongoing crisis. No flight can fly over the Afghan airspace since the Taliban took over the country on Sunday. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned and left the country.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," said Pietersen on Sky Sports.

He added, "For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has -- I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far."

On Monday, Khan posted an Instagram story of an Afghanistan flag, praying emoji and two sad faces with "can't sleep" text at the end. The 22-year-old has been very vocal about the worsening crisis in the country through his social media accounts.

Khan is currently in the United Kingdom playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred.

He took three wickets during the win against Manchester Originals on Sunday to become the joint highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps alongside Adil Rashid in the competition.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:06 AM IST