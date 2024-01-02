Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathan Trott's Contract As Head Coach By 1 Year

Jonathan Trott. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract has been extended for a year, the country's cricket board announced, rewarding him for making significant contributions to the team's progress and development.

Having taken over as head coach in July 2022, the former England batter's 18-month tenure came to an end in 2023. Under his guidance, Afghanistan achieved remarkable success and secured several victories.

This included the team’s impressive performance at the T20 Asia Cup 2022, its maiden international win, a T20I series victory against Pakistan and their first-ever ODI series win over Bangladesh.

An all-round team effort 🙌

Super proud of the performance today 🇦🇫💙#CWC23 #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/hjENlFmfvl — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 15, 2023

Afghanistan also enjoyed a successful campaign at the last year's ODI World Cup where they beat Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Afghanistan are currently in the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series against the host team.

Following this, they are scheduled to travel to India, for a three-match T20I series from January 11-17. The team has a packed year ahead with various bilateral tours lined up, including their participation in the T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the Caribbean and USA.

"I'm still waiting to see if they want me to stay on or not" - Jonathan Trott

During an interview with ESPN Cricinfo last year, Trott expressed his desire to continue, having enjoyed his time with the team.

"Yeah, I'd like to, obviously. But I'm still waiting to see if they want me to stay on or not. I'm not sure what the process is or what's going on, but I know there are matches in January against India and UAE. Obviously I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with them so far. It'll be nice to be able to build on the success we had at this World Cup."

The Afghans will look to build on their World Cup success in the next ICC event.