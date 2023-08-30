Afghanistan Cricket Team Arrive In Lahore In An Armoured Vehicle Ahead Of Their Asia Cup 2023 Opening Game (WATCH)

Afghanistan cricket team arrive in Lahore. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Pakistan acting as the co-hosts of the Asia Cup 2023 alongside Sri Lanka, teams arriving there have been provided extra security. The Afghanistan national cricket team is no exception as they arrived in Lahore in an armoured vehicle ahead of starting their campaign against Bangladesh on September 4th at Gadaffi Stadium.

The likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman were spotted getting out of the team vehicle wearing a red t-shirt, black pant, and shades. Hashmatullah Shahidi's men are coming off a 3-0 ODI series loss against Pakistan and will look to put on a better show in the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan had an excellent chance to win the 2nd ODI; however, Naseem Shah's cameo lifted Pakistan to a one-wicket victory out of nowhere. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's 37-ball 64 kept Afghanistan afloat in the third and final ODI, but the target of 269 proved a bit too far as they eventually succumbed to a 59-run defeat.

Afghanistan's 2023 Asia Cup squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The 2023 Asia Cup opener will see co-hosts Pakistan face Nepal in Multan. Babar Azam and co. will be high on confidence as they enter the tournament with the No. 1 ODI ranking.

