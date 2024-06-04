AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran, Farooqi Shine In Afghanistan's 125-Run Win Against Uganda

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi emerged as the star performers in Afghanistan's 125-run win in Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, June 4.

After posting a total of 183/5, thanks to brilliant half-century by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan bundled out Uganda for 58 in 16 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi led Afghan's bowling attack as he registered figures of 5/9 with an economy rate of 2.20 despite conceding five wide balls.

(More to come)