AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai Shine As Afghanistan Continue Dream Run With 7-Wicket Win

Afghanistan's fairytale run in the ICC World Cup 2023 continued on Monday as they registered their third win of the tournament after defeating 1996 champions Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Twice in a row, Afghanistan have put up a chasing masterclass. It was Pakistan a few days ago, and Sri Lanka today. In both chases combined, they just lost 5 wickets and scored 528 runs in total.

Omarzai, Shahidi gun down 242 in Pune

Chasing a modest 241 for victory against Lanka, the Afghans rode on an unbroken 111-run partnership between Azmatullah Omarzai and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi to cross the target in 45.2 overs in Pune.

Omarzai top-scored with 73* while skipper Shahidi led from the front with a patient 58* to cross the 2000-run mark in ODI cricket and help Afghanistan keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Rising up the ranks

Afghanistan climbed up to fifth position on the points table after this win, pushing the Lankans down to sixth and almost knock them out of the tournament.

This is the first time the Afghans have registered two wins in a row in ODI World Cups. In fact before this edition, Afghanistan had just one victory in World Cup history.

Afghanistan wins in ODI World Cups

Beat Scotland by 1 wicket, Dunedin, 2015

Beat England by 69 runs, Delhi, 2023

Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets, Chennai, 2023

Beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, Pune, 2023

Fazalhaq Farooqi stars with the ball

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan bowled out the 1996 champions for 241 in 49.3 overs thanks to a four-wicket haul from Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was adjudged player of the match for his figures of 4 for 34 from 10 overs.

Pathum Nissanka was Sri Lanka's top-scorer with 45 while captain Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama made 39 and 36, respectively.

"Thanks to the Almighty, nice to have 3 wins in the tournament, happy to have contributed to the team win.

"I was looking for swing with the new ball, but I didn't get it, so I just kept it simple, hit the right areas, didn't want to concede boundaries and that's how I succeeded," Farooqi said after being adjudged Player of the Match