AFG vs NED, CWC 2023: 'We Feel Their Pain', Hashmatullah Shahidi Dedicates Win Over Netherlands To Refugees Moving From Pakistan To Afghanistan

Afghanistan captain Hashamtullah Shahidi has dedicated the clinical seven-wicket win over the Netherlands on Friday in Lucknow to the refugees moving back from Pakistan to Afghanistan. The right-handed batter stated that it's been painful watching the videos of the refugees struggling and wishes to dedicate the victory. to them.

In a similar instance, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran had also dedicated the stunning victory over Pakistan to the refugees. The 21-year-old got slammed for his statement by the Pakistani journalists. A Pakistan TV anchor had notably slammed Zadran for not caring about the hospitality Pakistan provided to Afghan people and cited the example of players like Inzamam-ul-Haq joining Afghanistan's coaching ranks.

Meanwhile, Shahidi started by praising the all-round efforts of the team and stated that they are giving their all to reach the semi-finals. Shahidi also remembered his father, who he revealed to have lost 3 months ago.

"I would say both, we bowled well but the run-chase also. It's the third time we are achieving a target. Especially in this World Cup, we are looking at the target of the opposition. We are playing according to the situation and achieving for the team. (On Mohammad Nabi) He is a special player. Whenever the team needs him, he shows the way."

"We all are very united, we all are enjoying the wins and all of them are thinking about the team. We are trying our best to make it to the semi-finals. If we make it, it would be a big achievement for us. I lost my mother three months back, so my family is in pain, so it will be a big achievement for our country first and then for me also. I would like to give a message - there are a lot of our refugee people in struggle, we all are watching their videos and we feel their pain. I dedicate this win for them."

Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a captain's knock to guide Afghanistan from a tricky spot:

After the bowlers bundled out the Netherlands for 179, Afghanistan lost their openers rather cheaply. Rahmat Shah joined hands with Shahidi and stitched a 74-run stand to place Afghanistan in a comfortable position.

After Rahmat's departure, Azmatullah Omarzai strode in and finished unbeaten at 31 off 28 deliveries, while Shahidi hit the winning runs and stayed not out at 56. With the seven-wicket win, Afghanistan have moved to the 5th spot.

