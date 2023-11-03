AFG vs NED, CWC 2023: Afghanistan Continue Their Rise With Another Clinical Win Over Netherlands

Afghanistan cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan have aced yet another chase as they stormed to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup clash on Friday at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. With their 3rd consecutive victory, the sub-continent nation has boosted their chance of advancing to the semi-finals. However, they still need a lot of other results to go their way.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards elected to bat first, but couldn't make the most of it. A 70-run partnership between Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann followed the early wicket of Wesley Barresi, hinting the Dutch had turned a corner and was on course for a considerable total. However, a spree of run-outs took shape, including Scott Edwards, who departed for a golden duck.

𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐍! 🙌#AfghanAtalan, led by half-centuries from the skipper @Hashmat_50 (56*) and @RahmatShah_08 (52), successfully chased down the target by 7 wickets to register 4th victory at the ICC #CWC23. 👍



The lower order, which had rescued the Netherlands almost throughout the tournament, could not salvage a sizeable total for their side. Mohammad Nabi's incision of 3 wickets in his nine-over spell along with economical bowling by his colleagues limited the Netherlands to 179 in 46.3 overs.

Afghanistan lose openers cheaply but middle-order batters avoid any hiccup:

While openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have set up the run-chase for Afghanistan in the last couple of matches, they couldn't trouble the scores by much on this occasion. Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe struck early, but Rahmat Shah and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi were in no mood to give way the game.

The pair shared a 74-run partnership as leg-spinner Saqib Zulfiqar struck to remove Rahmat Shah. Afghanistan once again had a strong partnership as Azmatullah Omarzai joined the captain to guide their side home.

