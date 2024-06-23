AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Mohammad Nabi Becomes Part Of Afghanistan's Victory Against Record 45 Nations

Mohammad Nabi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi added yet another country to his list in international cricket of the victories he has been part of. With the 21-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture, the spin-bowling all-rounder is now part of wins against a record 45 countries.

Afghanistan shocked Australia to register their first victory over the 2021 World T20 champions across formats. After Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh put Afghanistan into batting first, they put on a decent 148 in 20 overs. In response, Australia lost their top 3 inside power play and were bowled out for 127 in 19.2 overs.

The 45 countries Mohammad Nabi has beaten in his career are:



- Denmark

- Bahrain

- Malaysia

- Saudi Arabia

- Kuwait

- Qatar

- Iran

- Thailand

- Japan

- Bahamas

- Botswana

- Jersey

- Fiji

- Tanzania

- Italy

- Argentina

- Papua New Guinea

- Cayman Islands

- Oman

- China

-… pic.twitter.com/duoFfWpoDd — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 23, 2024

It's worth noting that out of the 45 countries, the full-member nations are Ireland, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

"We didn't finish well with the bat" - Rashid Khan

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan lamented their inability to finish well, but attributed their composure to defending the 148-run total on the wicket. He said at the post-match presentation:

"It's a massive win for us as a team and nation. Beating Australia is a great feeling. It is something we missed out, in 2023 ODI World Cup and also the 2022 World Cup in Australia. We didn't finish well with the bat, but on this pitch, you can always struggle, and we struggled at the end. However the start given by them, it helped us post this total. We knew we were capable of defending as long as we stayed calm."

Afghanistan's final Super 8 match is against Bangladesh set to take place on Tuesday.