Advani for GSC World snooker qualifiers

Mumbai:Pankaj Advani, the winner of the Asian Snooker Championship and World 6-Red Snooker crowns will be the star attraction in the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, a National Selection Tournament, hosted by the Goregaon Sports Club (GSC), Mumbai, from October 17 to 27, 2021.

This BSFI selection tournament is being organised by The Sportal and will consist of three events – men’s, women’s and boys’ under-21.

The eight elite cueists in all three categories will be seen in action and this will certainly ensure plenty of thrills and the cue sports aficionados will be treated to engrossing contests, during the 11-day tournament, at GSC’s recently renovated billiards hall.

The matches will be played on a round-robin league format. According to Indian coach Ashok Shandilya the competition is expected to be tough as only the top two players from each category will qualify to represent the country in the World Snooker Championship to be played in Doha later this year.

GSC President Dr. Vinay Jain mentioned that no stone will be left unturned to provide the best for the players.

“We (GSC) are proud to be hosting this event in which the top-most players from around the country are participating. We have decided to offer the best facilities, including boarding and lodging to the outstation players and make them comfortable. That would ensure that the players concentrate on their game which would certainly see the best go on to represent the country,” Jain mentioned.

Pankaj (PSPB) will face a strong challenge from Indian number one and current National champion and compatriot Aditya Mehta.

Reigning National champ Vidya Pillai and Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) will spearhead the field in the women competition.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:51 PM IST