Aditya Birla Cup: Madon Polo, Dynamix Achievers begin well

Mumbai: Amateur Riders Club hosted The Aditya Birla Cup 2023, Polo game to be played as part of 76th Annual Horse show & Polo tournament Programme. The inaugural match of the tournament held on 9th January, and the finals will take place on 14th January 2023 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Dynamix Achievers defeated Carysil Polo 7-5, while Madon Polo got the better of Blue Stallion Polo 6-3. Chris Mackenzie scored the first goal of the tournament, he found himself on the scoresheet again as he doubled Dynamix Achievers’ lead. Chris Mackenzie completed his hattrick as he scored again. Shamsheer Ali scored the fourth goal for Dynamix Achievers continuing their dominance in the chukker.

Shamsheer Ali scored again just before the end of the chukker, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers - Carysil Polo (5-0). Manuel Llorente scored for Carysil Polo from a penalty. Manuel Llorente scored once again from a penalty.

Dhruv Pal Godara put the Madon Polo in the lead. Navy/Blue Stallion Polo equalized through Abhimanyu Pathak from a quick counter attack. In the second half of the chukker Dhruv Pal Goadara scored again for Madon Polo. Navy/Blue Stallion Polo were awared a penalty which was scored by Abhimanyu Pathak. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Maodn Polo — Navy/Blue Stallion Polo (2-2).