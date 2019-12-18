Aditi, Priyanka shine with one goal each

Mumbai: Aditi Pandhire and Priyanka Kanojiya both played crucial roles and scored a goal each to guide Sitaram Mill Compound Municipal Public School to a 2-0 win against Sai Baba Path Municipal Public School in the girls’ under-16 final of the QPR South Mumbai Junior Soccer Challenger 2019, played at the Western Railway ground. The tournament, is a Milind Deora initiative, and conducted in association with renowned English club Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

The event is conceived and managed by Saran Sports.

The final contested between the two Municipal schoolgirls was an exciting affair as both the teams played an open attacking game and there were plenty of spills and thrills at either end. But, Aditi Priyanka delivered the goods to ensure their school emerged champions.

Aditi winner of the QPR Talent Hunt early this year and having visited London to train with QPR coaches in October was overexcited on their maiden success. “It’s very exciting to emerge champions. We all worked hard together and achieved the victory,” a cheerful Aditi admitted. Meanwhile, NSS Hill Spring International clinched the boys’ under-16 title defeating Christ Church 1-0 in an evenly fought summit clash. Striker Jahan Kapadia netted the decisive winning goal to seal Hill Springs triumph.