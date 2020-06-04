Adapting, is key to success says, Kroos

Madrid

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos said that the club is training hard to get in the best possible shape, adding that adapting quickly to the situation will be imperative to win La Liga.

"We are training hard to get to the first game in the best possible shape. We can't do any more, this situation is the same for everyone," the club's official website quoted Kroos as saying.

"We have to train well on our fitness, on our feeling with the ball and on how we have to play as a group, we are training for the 11 matches coming up. It's the first time we have to play matches without the fans, let's see how it is, and the team that adapts better to this situation is the one that will win," he added.

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining match days of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca.

Also, the club's manager Zinedine Zidane on Monday worked with the entire group for the first time since March.

"It's much better to train with the group, you have to play matches in training. Now it seems to be more normal and we like it more. The weeks we've been at home we haven't touched the ball much. We could work on the physical side of things at home, but not on the ball and even less so with the group. The most important thing is to touch the ball a lot," Kroos said.