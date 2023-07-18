 Ad Factors Football Club Crowned Champions Of Inaugural Campaign India Football Premier League 2023
Ad factors football club become the inaugural champions of India Football Premier League 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Ad Factors football club |

Adfactors Football Club (AFC), founded in 2018 has emerged as the champions of the Campaign India Football Premiere League 2023 following a comprehensive 3-0 win against Interactive Avenues in the final.

article-image

The tournament, held at BKC, Mumbai, showcased the talents of 22 teams representing leading advertising, PR, digital, and media companies in a thrilling six-a-side competition.AFC's exceptional performance throughout the tournament culminated in their crowning as the 2023 Champions, solidifying their reputation as a formidable force in the corporate football arena.

Their journey to victory is a testament to their skill, perseverance, and relentless pursuit of greatness.Below are the remarkable milestones that led AFC to the coveted Championship title.

Day 1

AFC exhibited their dominance in four league games, securing the top position in their group:
AFC vs. Publicis: 6-0 WIN

AFC vs. Schbang: 0-0 DRAW

AFC vs. MSL: 6-1 WIN

AFC vs. Scarecrow: 9-0 WIN (tournament record for goals in a game)

 
Day 2
Quarter Finals - AFC vs. Performix: 3-1 WINSemi Finals - AFC vs. Schbang: Penalties 4-2 WINFINALS - AFC vs. Interactive: 3-0 WIN

article-image

In summary:
• AFC played a total of 7 games, achieving an impressive record of 6 wins and 1 draw.
• The team showcased their offensive prowess, scoring an astounding 31 goals throughout the tournament.
• AFC's defence exhibited remarkable resilience, conceding a mere 2 goals.
• AFC goalkeeper, Risshi Ramanathkar, was honoured as the Player of the Series for his outstanding contributions.

Nijay N Nair, CEO, Adfactors PR expressed his profound admiration for the team's incredible performance, "Winning is not just a result but a culture. AFC's achievements on the pitch epitomize our organization's DNA, which continuously strives to be the best in all endeavours. This victory fills me with immeasurable pride and joy and it will hold profound significance to me."

