What's your excuse? Acid attack victim to run 10 km run in Milind Soman's Kolkata Pinkathon

Actor and runner Milind Soman’s Pinkathon initiative to make women take to running in metro cities in India will see a 30-year-old acid attack victim named Rinku Das running 10km too.

The 4th edition of Pinkathon in the city of joy, which was launched on Thursday, saw 6 women from all walks of life as the panellists which also had Rinku as the mascot of the 10km run category.

While Indian cinema goers woke up to the dark reality of acid attack with the recently released ‘Chhapaak’, starring Deepika Padukone, runners in Kolkata will see Rinku as a live example running along with them.

Rinku, a mother of two children, who hails from Chandpur in Rajarhat area of Kolkata, says she was a victim of acid attack in September 2016. Rinku’s husband Sanjit who is an alcoholic, threw acid on her as he suspected she was having an affair.

Rinku suffered burn injuries on her neck, chest, right arm and parts of the abdomen. She had reconstructive surgery soon after the incident. This year, she is taking on the challenge to run 10km. “I ran 3km last time as I had surgery. But this time, I want to run 10km. I walk 10km regularly,” said Rinku.