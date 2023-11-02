Ace Wrestler Reetika Hooda First Indian In History To Become U23 Womens World Champion

Panaji: Last week, Reetika Hooda, India's trailblazing women's wrestler, secured the U23 World Championship gold. Soon after, she jetted off to Goa for the 37th National Games, displaying an impressive lack of fatigue. Far from showing weariness, the spirited Rohtak resident was determined to make a statement. With unwavering focus, she dominated every opponent, seizing the gold in the 76kg category on a triumphant Wednesday evening.

Reetika, opting for a higher weight class as the 72kg category is not part of the Olympics, already has her sights set on qualifying for the Paris Games. She saw the National Games in Goa as a prime opportunity to showcase her prowess and outshine the competition in India after her recent World Championship triumph.

Confident in her abilities, Reetika shared her mindset entering the tournament, saying, "I have been competing with these girls for a while now. I have won at times and also lost. I came into this tournament with a mindset of winning gold. I was confident, and that showed in my performance today." Her determination paid off, culminating in a gold medal victory over Divya Kakaran in the final.

Taking control of the bout with strategic takedowns, Reetika's victory was further solidified when Divya succumbed to an ankle injury, leading to a technical superiority win on the opening day of wrestling competitions at the Campal Sports Village.

Reflecting on her experience at the World U23 championships in Tirana, Albania, Reetika expressed the special feeling of winning gold. However, she harbored a slight disappointment about not carrying the Indian flag, playing under the UWW banner. Undeterred, she shifted her focus to the National Games, where the support of seniors and friends made her feel at home.

Having transitioned to wrestling after experimenting with handball, Reetika's primary goal now is to maintain her momentum and position herself to proudly carry the Tri-color in Paris next year. The journey from the global stage to the national arena has only fueled her determination to leave an indelible mark on the wrestling world.

