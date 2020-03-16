Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal storms into Oman Open final

Muscat: Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia’s Kirill Skachkov to enter men’s singles final at the 2020 ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open here on Sunday.

Fourth-seeded Sharath made a sensational comeback after being two games down to register 11-13, 11-13, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7 win in a thrilling seven-set semi-final that lasted for one hour and eight minutes.

“Playing well here will help in getting better rankings and seedings especially keeping the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in mind. This time we had a lot of Indians participating here as all of us are looking for berth in Tokyo.