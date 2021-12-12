Abu Dhabi GP: Kimi Raikkonen retires from Formula 1, Twitter reacts

Finnish racer Kimi Raikkonen's Formula 1 career came to an end when he retired on Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 42-year-old began his in 2001 in the Australian Grand Prix, winning 21 races, holding the pole position 18 times and having 103 podiums.

Having announced that the Abu Dhabi GP would be his last, Raikkonen bowed out in order to spend more time with his family. Twitteratti was full of praises for the F1 racer.



“Dear Kimi, we will leave you alone now”



Bu cümleyi aracınızda taşıyabilmek için, bir “efsane” olmanız gerekir; Kimi gibi…



Araçta, içecek konusunda ikna olmadığın o anı sonsuza dek saklayacağım… 🥶🥶🥺#AbuDhabiGP #F1 #KimiRaikkonen 🏁 pic.twitter.com/1iWChMTbVd — Yusuf Can GÖKKAYA (@_cancaseyler) December 12, 2021

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:51 PM IST