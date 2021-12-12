Abu Dhabi GP: Kimi Raikkonen retires from Formula 1, Twitter reacts

Finnish racer Kimi Raikkonen's Formula 1 career came to an end when he retired on Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 42-year-old began his in 2001 in the Australian Grand Prix, winning 21 races, holding the pole position 18 times and having 103 podiums.
Having announced that the Abu Dhabi GP would be his last, Raikkonen bowed out in order to spend more time with his family. Twitteratti was full of praises for the F1 racer.
Yes, we’ll all miss him. ❤️ #KiitosKimi pic.twitter.com/7m1hdsL5w7— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) December 11, 2021
No Kimi, I will not #KimiRaikkonen pic.twitter.com/L1Ue1mF5if— Savio Shetty (@abeautifulmind7) December 12, 2021
what a sad ending for Ferrari’s last GP champion! Thank you, #KimiRaikkonen #f1 pic.twitter.com/yjYqDjLg0o— Sarge (@sarggy) December 12, 2021
“Dear Kimi, we will leave you alone now”— Yusuf Can GÖKKAYA (@_cancaseyler) December 12, 2021
Bu cümleyi aracınızda taşıyabilmek için, bir “efsane” olmanız gerekir; Kimi gibi…
Araçta, içecek konusunda ikna olmadığın o anı sonsuza dek saklayacağım… 🥶🥶🥺#AbuDhabiGP #F1 #KimiRaikkonen 🏁 pic.twitter.com/1iWChMTbVd
