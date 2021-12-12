Abu Dhabi GP: Haas driver Nikita Mazepin tests positive for COVID-19, to miss final race

Nikita Mazepin, Haas driver, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not have a "wider impact" on the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, says Formula 1.

The 22-year-old Russian will not race after returning the result on-site, with a re-test also positive.

Haas will only have German driver Mick Schumacher on the grid in Mazepin's absence. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi is not eligible to replace Mazepin because the Brazilian has not taken part in at least one session this weekend.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," said the governing body.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 04:10 PM IST