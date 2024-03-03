Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2024: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Wins 33rd Edition

Hero MotoSports Team Rally. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hero MotoSports Team Rally won the 33rd edition of the prestigious Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge on Saturday, registering the first triumph for the 7-year-old at a World Championship race. This follows their historic Dakar Rally podium finish in January 2024.

Rally GP class rider Aaron Marè won the race for Hero MotoSports, showcasing a phenomenal performance at the 6-day desert rally. Even though Aaron joined the team as a substitute for factory rider Sebastian Buhler (who is still recovering from his Dakar crash), the young South African who lives in Dubai, performed at his peak to win two Stages, lead the race for four straight days, and eventually finish on the winner podium.

C'est gagné pour Aaron Mare qui remporte l'Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2024, lui qui avait été appelé en dernière minute par Hero pour remplacer Sebastian Bühler ! Première victoire @hero_motosports en #W2RC. Ross Branch prend la tête du championnat.#ADDC 📸 ASO/DPPI/B.Roux pic.twitter.com/ta7VUFsu3E — Daryl Ramadier (@DarylRamadier) March 2, 2024

Collecting several points from the round win, Hero MotoSports has catapulted to the top of the manufacturers’ leaderboard in the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) 2024 – this is also the first time an Indian manufacturer has reached this level on a global stage.

Our achievement is triple-fold" - Team manager

Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager and Head, Hero MotoSports Team Rally, said the team was happy to win in Abu Dhabi.

“We are very happy to be at the finish line as winners of this iconic race! As a team, our achievement is triple-fold - it's our first victory at a World Championship race, it's the first time we are leading the World Championship Rider rankings (with Ross), and it’s also the first time Hero is leading the Manufacturer rankings in a World Championship! It has been a roller-coaster week for us – a last-minute replacement for Sebastian, and then delayed arrival of our bikes from customs," said Fischer.

Talking about his triumph, Aaron Maré said, "I'm super happy to get the overall victory at ADDC. I can't thank Hero MotoSports, Waffi and the team enough for getting me up here. It was an amazing opportunity, and I made the most of it. I was also fortunate to ride along with Ross Branch who came fresh from his Dakar podium and learnt a lot from him. We were teammates several years back, and it was a wonderful time spent with him here. I look forward to the upcoming races in the year.”