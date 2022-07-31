'Absolute warrior': Netizens laud weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on clinching gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga |

Young Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday rewrote the Games record by winning the gold medal in men's 67kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old, hailing from Aizawl in Mizoram, managed a total lift of 300kg (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean & jerk) to wins India's second gold medal in the ongoing competition and in weightlifting after Mirabai Chanu won gold in women's 49kg category on Saturday.

At the National Exhibition Centre, Jeremy began with a 136kg lift in his first attempt in the snatch phase of the competition, taking the lead immediately.

He later improved that with a 140kg lift and despite being unsuccessful in the third attempt of lifting 143kg, which could have been his personal best, Jeremy remained on top of the competition at the end of the snatch phase with a 10kg lead.

In the clean & jerk round, Jeremy began with a successful lift of 154kg, but in the process, he injured himself. He came back to successfully lift 160kg in the second attempt and took his aggregate to 300kg. But he again fell down immediately and felt some pain in the back after completing the lift.

Despite the injury, Jeremy bagged the gold.

Twitterati hailed the Mizo lifter for overcoming pain to win glory.

Here are a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)