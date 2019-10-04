Abhishek Pradhan, Urwashi Joshi crowned champions

Thane: Favourite and top seeds Abhishek Pradhan, ranked No 5 in the country and India No.2 Urwashi Joshi lived up to their reputations, while clinching their respective men’s and women’s titles in the 8th JSW-All India Sunil Verma Memorial Junior & Senior Open Squash Championships, held at Jindal Squash Academy, Vasind (Thane) here on Friday.

Abhishek, like in his earlier encounter with namesake Abhishek (Agarwal) in the Goregaon Squash tourney, repeated his domination over India No.8 and triumphed 11-9, 11-4, 2-11, 11-8. While Urwashi confidentially overcame her statemate Sanika Choudhari , seeded second behind her, 11-5, 16-14, 11-9.

With Maharashtra, winning nine out of 13 finals, the state emerged as the supreme power in the country.

Results (finals):

Men: (1)-A Pradhan (MH) bt (2)-A Agarwal (MH) 11-9, 11-4, 2-11, 11-8. Over 35: (2)- S Nayar (CH) bt (3/4)-S Pawar (MH) 8-11, 11-9, 11-9,11-8. Boys U-19: (1)-P Singh (CH) bt (2)- S Chand (MH) 11-7, 11-7, 11-3. Under-17: (1)-M Bhatt (MH) bt (3/4)-A Jaising ( MH) 15-13, 11-3, 11-1. Under-15: (1)-S Punjabi (MH) bt (2)-R K Shailya (UP) 9-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-7. Under-13: V Chheda (MH) bt (3/4)- A Somani (MH) 11-5, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11,11-9. Under-11: (1)-S Sharma (UP) bt (2)-I Dabke (MH) 11-9, 11-4, 11-7.

Women: (1)- Ui Joshi (MH) bt (2)-S Choudhari (MH) 11-5, 16-14, 11-9. Girls (U-19): (2)- A Singh (DL) bt (3/4)- T Iris (TN) 11-6, 11-4, 11-4. Under-17: (2)-A Ogale (MH) bt (3/4)- S Patel (MH) 11-9, 11-3, 11-7. Under-15: A Singh (DL) (1)-A Belsare (MH) 11-4, 11-6, 11-4. Under-13: (1)- Khushboo (UP) bt A Gupta (MH) 14-12, 11-8, 11-1. Under-11: (1)-Sehar Nayar (CH) bt (2)-Vyomika Khandelwal (MH) 11-7, 11-3, 11-7.