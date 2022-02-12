'Abhi maza aayegna Bhidu': Twitterati all excited for IPL 2022 Mega auctions, share hilarious memes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction has kick-started in Bengaluru today with all the franchise owners looking to leave no stone unturned to pick the best for their teams at the auction table.

Both, the teams and their fans can't keep clam ahead of the mega event and are sharing their excitement through hilarious memes.

#IPLAuction motto for all teams every year 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/f063TYrvzu — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2022

RCB fangirls if Devdutt goes to other team #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/PMsZf7BpoU — Y# (@71stcentury) February 12, 2022

Morgan to KKR : Accha chalta hu duwao me yaad rakhna...#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ZzbuNjLYyd — 𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 (@Akdas_Hayat) February 12, 2022

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:14 PM IST