'Aapko Koi Maar De, Main Usko Na Maaru?': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Admits To Murder, Expresses No Regrets In Explosive Interview | VIDEO

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh has made startling claims. Singh in the video claimed that he had once killed a man in 'self defense' or revenge for shooting his friend. When quizzed by the reporter whether he had served punishment or had any regrets, Bhushan claimed he had none in an explosive interview.

In a viral interview with Chitra Tripathi on ABP News, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was quizzed about the gang wars in UP and whether he had ever killed somebody.

"A friend of mine was shot. As soon as he turned towards me with his gun, I shot him back. You can call it self defense or revenge but I have killed one man," Brij Bhushan Singh said.

When quizzed whether he served punishment or had any regrets, the former WFI president said that he had none. To illustrate his point, Singh claimed that if someone were to slap the anchor, he would retaliate the same way.

"Koi Pachtaava nahi. Aapko koi maarde, toh main usko na maaru? (I have no regrets. If someone hits you, should I not hit back?" Singh said in his interview.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh served as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from 2011 to 2023, a period during which Indian wrestling recorded significant international success, including Olympic and World Championship medals. A long-time political figure, he was re-elected multiple times and remained a dominant force in the federation’s administration.

However, his tenure ended amid serious controversy in 2023 after several women wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment, triggering nationwide protests and increased scrutiny of sports governance in India.