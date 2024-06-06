 Aaj Bhi Kuch Nahi Badla’: Die-Hard Fans Point Out Rohit Sharma Scored 52* Exactly 15 Years Ago vs Ireland
Aaj Bhi Kuch Nahi Badla': Die-Hard Fans Point Out Rohit Sharma Scored 52* Exactly 15 Years Ago vs Ireland

Aaj Bhi Kuch Nahi Badla’: Die-Hard Fans Point Out Rohit Sharma Scored 52* Exactly 15 Years Ago vs Ireland

Rohit Sharma's men opened their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a resounding win over Ireland.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma turned back the clock on Wednesday as he scored an unbeaten 52 against Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener. As things stand, the veteran right-handed batter scored the same number of runs against the same opposition during the 2009 edition in England, with fans reacting to the same.

'Play It In The Times Square': Wasim Jaffer Feels Only Rishabh Pant's Reverse Lap Shot Against...
article-image

On what was a tricky surface in New York, the 37-year-old shed his aggressive intent for the most part of it. The Nagpur-born cricketer still smacked a half-century off 36 deliveries, with the two sixes against left-arm seamer Josh Little standing out. Nevertheless, he retired hurt when on 52 due to the elbow injury suffered earlier during his knock.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the similar events between 2024 and 2009 World T20:

"Don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second" - Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the tricky surface, claiming that the players' Test-match skills were handy and conceded that they will prepare for the big match against Pakistan, expecting the conditions to be this way.

"I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch. Not aware on what it is to play like on a pitch that's five months old. I don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second. There was enough for the bowlers. That's pretty much what you gotta do. Try to hit those lengths consistently. All these guys have played a lot of Test cricket. I don't know what to expect from the pitch to be honest. We will prepare as if the conditions are going to be like this (for Pakistan game)."

Rohit also remained confident of featuring against Pakistan despite the sore arm.

