Aaditya Thackeray retains president post of Mumbai Football Association

Aaditya Thackeray, retained his position as President of the Mumbai Football Association as he was re-elected unopposed for another 4-year-term during the recently concluded Annual General Meeting and elections.
Sudhakar Rane and long-serving member Udyan Banerjee were elected as Hon. Gen. Secretary and Hon. Treasurer respectively.
Suzanne Chowdhry retained her post as Vice-President for a second term. Nassir Hussain and Adv. Ryan Menezes was also elected as the other two Vice-Presidents of the association.
Former Indian striker Steven Dias made his maiden entry into the MFA Committee.
Elected members
President: Aaditya Thackeray.
Vice-Presidents: Suzanne Chowdhry, Nassir Hussain, Ryan Menezes.
Hon. Gen. Secretary: Sudhakar Rane.
Hon. Treasurer: Udayan Banerjee.
Assistant Secretaries: Salvador D'Souza, Farhan Butt, Ajit Sawant.
Committee Members: Shodana Shetty, Krishna Pawale, Henry Picardo, Ganesh Madkar, Anoop Dubey, Steven Dias, Anjali Shah, Azar Ansari, Dale D'Souza, Salim Khan, Rohit D'Souza, Siddharth Sabapathy.
