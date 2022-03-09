Aaditya Thackeray retains president post of Mumbai Football Association

Aaditya Thackeray, retained his position as President of the Mumbai Football Association as he was re-elected unopposed for another 4-year-term during the recently concluded Annual General Meeting and elections.

Sudhakar Rane and long-serving member Udyan Banerjee were elected as Hon. Gen. Secretary and Hon. Treasurer respectively.

Suzanne Chowdhry retained her post as Vice-President for a second term. Nassir Hussain and Adv. Ryan Menezes was also elected as the other two Vice-Presidents of the association.

Former Indian striker Steven Dias made his maiden entry into the MFA Committee.

Elected members

President: Aaditya Thackeray.

Vice-Presidents: Suzanne Chowdhry, Nassir Hussain, Ryan Menezes.

Hon. Gen. Secretary: Sudhakar Rane.

Hon. Treasurer: Udayan Banerjee.

Assistant Secretaries: Salvador D'Souza, Farhan Butt, Ajit Sawant.

Committee Members: Shodana Shetty, Krishna Pawale, Henry Picardo, Ganesh Madkar, Anoop Dubey, Steven Dias, Anjali Shah, Azar Ansari, Dale D'Souza, Salim Khan, Rohit D'Souza, Siddharth Sabapathy.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:35 PM IST