'A terrible call': Pakistan fans fume after PCB name Mohammad Hasnain as Shaheen Afridi's replacement for Asia Cup 2022

Angry Pakistan fans slammed the national cricket board for announcing pacer Mohammad Hasnain as the replacement for the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup in the UAE.

The 22-year-old Hasnain returned to cricket in June after remodelling his bowling action. He was suspended in February after being called by umpires during the BBL.

The right-arm fast bowler has taken 17 wickets in 18 T20s and played his last T20 against the West Indies at Karachi in December 2021.

Hasnain is representing the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England and will join the Pakistan team in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup and also from next month's seven-match T20 series against England after doctors advised him to rest for at least four to six weeks to fully recover from a knee injury.

Pakistan are placed in Group A along with arch-rival India and a qualifier. They will play their opening game against India on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration. Many felt a left-handed bowler should have replaced Shaheen as most of the Indian batsmen are right-handed.

Here are a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)