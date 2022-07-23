A stadium in Leicester to be named after India cricket great Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar |

Indian batting icon Sunil Gavaskar will have one more feather added to his already impressive cap when a stadium in Leicester, England will be named after him.

The former India captain already has stadiums in Kentucky, US and Zanzibar, Tanzania named after him.

It has been reported that the stadium will be named on Saturday, July 23.

'Delighted, honoured'

“I am delighted and honoured that a ground in Leicester is being named after me. Leicester is a city with possibly the strongest supporters of the game, especially Indian cricket, and therefore it is a huge honor indeed,” Gavaskar told The Times of India.

The report added that “the initiative was taken by UK’s Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz who has been representing Leicester in the parliament for over three decades now.”

Gavaskar, recently, was presented with an Honorary Doctorate by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Sri Sathya University in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Along with Gavaskar, six other eminent personalities—former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, Indian Hindustani vocalist M Venkatesh Kumar, an eminent environmentalist from Assam Purnima Devi Barman, and C Sreenivas for delivering free healthcare to many—received Honorary Doctorate from RSS.