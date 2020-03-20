A look at the status of Olympic qualifying events disrupted due to coronavirus

— ATHLETICS —

The U.S. Olympic track and field trials are still scheduled for June 19-28 in Eugene, Oregon. Other countries use a variety of methods, including trials, world rankings, and appointment based on results.

— BASKETBALL —

Eight men teams, including the United States, have already qualified. The remaining spots in the 12-nation field will be determined in four winner-take-all, six-team tournaments scheduled from June 23-28 in Serbia, Canada, Croatia and Lithuania.

While for women, the 12-team field was filled in February with four tournaments. Although defending world champion United States and the host Japanese were already guaranteed spots, both finished in position to qualify anyway.

— BOXING —

Two of the four regional Olympic qualification tournaments already have taken place, but the third for European fighters in London was suspended Monday after the third day of its 11-day schedule.

The Americas qualifier scheduled for March 26 in Buenos Aires also won't take place, nor will the last-chance World Olympic Qualifying Tournament scheduled for May 13 in Paris.

The IOC Boxing Task Force is still working on a plan for replacing the qualification events, but it intends to award the remaining Olympic spots in May and June.

— FIELD HOCKEY —

Tournaments to fill the 12-team men's and women's fields were completed in 2019. Ten countries qualified for both: Australia, Argentina, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, the Netherlands and Britain.

— GOLF —

Sixty golfers are determined by the world rankings, two per country with a maximum of four if they are among the top 15. The PGA Tour and European Tour, which offer the most ranking points, have canceled or postponed all events at least through April 12.

— GYMNASTICS —

The team fields for both men's and women's gymnastics were set at last year's world championships. The remaining individual all-around and single apparatus spots are determined at World Cup events.

The International Gymnastics Federation has cancelled an all-around World Cup event in Germany and postponed an apparatus World Cup event in Qatar from March until early June.

— TENNIS —

The International Tennis Federation says Olympic eligibility still will be based on the WTA and ATP rankings of June 8, even though more than a month of the tours' schedules in March and April have been scrapped.

Requirements related to minimum participation in Fed Cup or Davis Cup remain in place - as does an appeal process for players who do not meet those standards.

— TABLE TENNIS —

The U.S. already wrapped up qualifying, with three men and three women earning spots in Tokyo. Qualifying elsewhere was still in progress and scheduled to continue through May.

But the International Table Tennis Federation suspended all activities until the end of April and recommended that continental associations follow that decision.