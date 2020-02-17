‘A hero on and off the pitch’: Tributes pour in for ‘Munich Hero’ Harry Gregg

He managed to pull out three of his teammates, including Bobby Charlton, Jackie Blanchflower and Dennis Viollet from the wreckage along with their badly injured manager Matt Busby. He also rescued Vera Lukić, the pregnant wife of a Yugoslav diplomat and her two-year-old daughter, Vesna.

It is worth noting that Greg played for Manchester United just 13 days after the horrfying crash. With him gone, Bobby Charton is the only remaining player remaining from the disaster 62 years ago.

Harry Greg had signed for the Manchester club in 1957 for GBP 23,000. This made him the most expensive goalkeeper of that time.

His death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation. The foundation in a statement said, “It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE. Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.”

“The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks. To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family. Details of his funeral arrangement will be issued in the next few days. We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time. Never to be forgotten!” the statement further added.