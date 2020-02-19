A heart of gold: Mohamed Salah sends signed boot to Syrian kid who lost part of his leg in bomb attack

In just three years, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become one of the greatest players to play for the club. He has been phenomenal ever since joining the Merseyside club and has pulled off performances in the red shirt which has made him a fan-favourite. His off-field antics have helped him reserve a special place in everyone’s heart.
Salah is known to go above and beyond to reach out and do things for his fans. This time around he proved his heart is well and truly made out of gold after sending a signed boot and jersey to the 8-year-old Hamis al Gacir, who lost his leg as a result of Assad Regime Force bombings in Idlib, Syria. It was a dream come true for the kid as he is a huge Mohamed Salah fan.
There have been several instances where the Egyptian has shown his class off the field. Once he stopped his car to check up on a young fan who hit a post in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the superstar and ended up bleeding from his nose. Salah went towards the boy and checked upon him. He even posed to take photos with the youngster and his brothers.
He is credited to have saved Christmas in 2018. This instance happened The Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association had to cancel their Christmas dinner after another member blew away their funds. Salah made a guest appearance after the volunteers had somehow managed to save the event.
On the footballing front, Liverpool is on an unbeaten streak and although Salah hasn’t been in the best of forms this season, he has already managed 14 goals and 6 assists for the team in the Premier League. But, Liverpool’s luck ultimately ran out against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League when they faced each other in the round of 16.
On Wednesday, Liverpool lost 1-0 away to Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. They will be eyeing a comeback against the Madrid club when they face each other in the second leg on March 12.