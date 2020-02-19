A heart of gold: Mohamed Salah sends signed boot to Syrian kid who lost part of his leg in bomb attack

In just three years, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become one of the greatest players to play for the club. He has been phenomenal ever since joining the Merseyside club and has pulled off performances in the red shirt which has made him a fan-favourite. His off-field antics have helped him reserve a special place in everyone’s heart.

Salah is known to go above and beyond to reach out and do things for his fans. This time around he proved his heart is well and truly made out of gold after sending a signed boot and jersey to the 8-year-old Hamis al Gacir, who lost his leg as a result of Assad Regime Force bombings in Idlib, Syria. It was a dream come true for the kid as he is a huge Mohamed Salah fan.