A Happy Ending: Maxwell Express His Views After Getting Released By RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained just three players ahead of IPL mega auction, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. While on the other side star bowler Mohammed Siraj, skipper Faf Du Plessis and many others were released by the franchise. IPL auction will be held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

Glenn Maxwell reacts after getting released

Glenn Maxwell one of the big names gets released by RCB and it was a big decision taken by management and team owners. Glenn Maxwell wasn't in good touch and so the decision was taken harshly. Ahead of the mega auction Glenn Maxwell expressed his views. While talking in a show Maxwell said: 'They were obviously changing a few of their staff as well. So they needed to get that sorted before they started talking to players. And I understood that process was going to take a bit of time. And, but yeah, you're always sort of getting a little bit edgy around that, that last date about whether you're gonna be retained and not so sure what's gonna happen'.

Glenn Maxwell is a prominent figure in the cricket world, known for his crucial contributions to Australia's victories in key matches, including five T20I centuries. However, his IPL journey has not been successful. Despite his reputation, Maxwell had a forgettable season last year, managed to score only 52 runs throughout the entire tournament.

