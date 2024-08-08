‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze Triumph At Paris Olympics 2024

Image X

After the semi-final heartbeak against Germany, the Indian men’s hockey team bounced back to end their Olympic campaign with a 2-1 win over Spain and clinch the bronze medal. This was India’s 4th medal in the Paris Olympics.

Harmanpreet (30th, 33rd minute) scored for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

The medal was special for India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh since it was the final match of his hockey career. India has now won their second consecutive Olympic medal in hockey for the first time since 1972. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages following the victory.

PR Sreejesh bows out on high

For PR Sreejesh it was a fairytail ending to the international hockey career. For a man who served Indian hockey for 18-year-long years the final script couldn't have been much better. His exceptional performance throughout the tournament helped India overcome tough matches.

The quarterfinal encounter against England was a memorable one for the Indian goalkeeper as he single handedly made brilliant saves during thematch as well as penalty shootout which helped India reach semi-final.