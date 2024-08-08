 ‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze Triumph At Paris Olympics 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze Triumph At Paris Olympics 2024

‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze Triumph At Paris Olympics 2024

Riding on skipper Harmanpreet Singh's fine brace, India beat Spain 2-1 to defend their Olympic bronze medal.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Image X

After the semi-final heartbeak against Germany, the Indian men’s hockey team bounced back to end their Olympic campaign with a 2-1 win over Spain and clinch the bronze medal.  This was India’s 4th medal in the Paris Olympics.

Harmanpreet (30th, 33rd minute) scored for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

FPJ Shorts
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India

The medal was special for India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh since it was the final match of his hockey career. India has now won their second consecutive Olympic medal in hockey for the first time since 1972. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages following the victory.

PR Sreejesh bows out on high

For PR Sreejesh it was a fairytail ending to the international hockey career. For a man who served Indian hockey for 18-year-long years the final script couldn't have been much better. His exceptional performance throughout the tournament helped India overcome tough matches.

The quarterfinal encounter against England was a memorable one for the Indian goalkeeper as he single handedly made brilliant saves during thematch as well as penalty shootout which helped India reach semi-final.

Image: X

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...

‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze...

‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze...

Antim Panghal Likely To Get Three-Year Ban For Indiscipline At Olympics

Antim Panghal Likely To Get Three-Year Ban For Indiscipline At Olympics

'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise

'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise

'Don't Make Decisions In Sad State Of Mind': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Wants Vinesh Phogat To Take Back...

'Don't Make Decisions In Sad State Of Mind': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Wants Vinesh Phogat To Take Back...