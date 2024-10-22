A Duck For Smith! Former Australia Skipper's Preparation For Border Gavaskar Trophy Against India Goes From Bad To Worst; Video

Image: X

Steve Smith's form is a massive concern for Australia after his flop performance during the Sheffield Shield match. Playing for New South Wales, Smith was dismissed for a duck during the second innings against Victoria. Facing Scott Boland, Smith didn’t offer a shot to an in-swinging delivery and was adjudged leg before wicket for a duck.

Smith had scored just 3 runs in the first innings of the match. This was Smith’s first Sheffield Shield appearance in three years, having last represented NSW in the competition in February 2021. Besides Smith plenty of Australia test regulars are playing the tournament to stake a claim for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Smith has struggled to perform in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The right hander has scored just 738 runs in 12 matches and 24 innings at an average of 35.14.

With David Warner recently retiring, the openers slot is vacant with Smith being tipped to take the role into the opener’s role alongside Usman Khawaja. Whiule batting at top, Smith has scored a total of just 171 runs at an average of 28.50, with one half-century. His highest score as an opener is 91*. However, for the upcoming India series, he is set to bat at his preferred No. 4 position.

Clarifying his stance Smith said, “I was asked about my favourite batting position, I said four. And didn’t ask them to change my batting order. I never requested them to demote me to number four. I am happy to bat wherever the management wants me to bat. Four would be my ideal position,”

Border Gavaskar Trophy details

India have won the last two series Down Under and hence, will start as favourites by some margin. However, Australia are inevitably keen to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having not held it since the 2014-15 leg.

First Test | November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (D)

Second Test | December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

Third Test | December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (D)

Fourth Test | December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (D)

Fifth Test | January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (D)