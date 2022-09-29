'A debut to remember': Pak fans react after Aamer Jamal's super show powers hosts to thrilling win over England in 5th T20I

Pakistan fans were left thrilled after tight death bowling by debutant Aamer Jamal helped hosts clinch an exciting six-run win in the final over against England in the fifth T20I of seven-match series at Lahore on Wednesday.

Debutant Aamir Jamal, who replaced Mohammad Hasnain, was given the task of defending 15 off six balls. The right-arm fast bowler was exceptional with his yorkers, sending down dots on his first two balls, and despite being dispatched for a six on the third legal delivery (the previous one being a wide outside off-stump), he made a fine comeback to allow only a single off a penultimate ball.

With this victory, Pakistan now has an edge over England with a 3-2 lead in the series. In the first innings, Pakistan was bundled out for 145 in 19 overs.

Mohammed Rizwan (63 off 46) continued his consistent run with the bat, but the rest of the batters failed to make an impact. Pacer Mark Wood (3/20) was the leading bowler for England.

Babar Azam's Pakistan defended their lowest score in Pakistan (145).

Managing just 145 runs in 19 overs, thanks to superb bowling effort from England pace bowler Mark Wood (3/20) and Sam Curran (2/23), the host were counting on luck to win the game, but all six Pakistan bowlers bowled exceptionally well to restrict the visitors to 139/7 to help the hosts take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Fans took to social media to hail the pacer for his heroics.

Here are a few reactions

