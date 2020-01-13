8th Sub Junior National Gymnastics: Sara Rawool picks up her maiden gold

Mumbai: Sara Rawool of Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul made herself and Mumbai proud winning her first national gold medal in the 28th Sub Junior National Gymnastics which was held in Jodhpur recently.

Sara Rawool topped the under 10 age group and with two gold and a silver medals in this championship. Adhyan Desai, Jash Parikh, Mann Kothari, Anoushka Patil and Sarthak Rawool were the other medal winners in various age groups.

All these practice at Prabodhankar Thackarey Krida Sankul Vile Parle in the city under guidance of Neelam Babardesai, Vishal Katakdhond, Shailendra Lad Shubham Giri and Achal Rewale.

President Arvind R. Prabhoo, Secretary Dr. Mohan Rane and Executive Head Pritam Keskar of Prabodhankar Thackarey Krida Sankul Vile Parle East gave the guidance to these athletes for their success.