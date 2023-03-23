 8th MIG Open Swimming Gala: 0ver 450 entries for flagship event
8th MIG Open Swimming Gala: 0ver 450 entries for flagship event

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Mumbai: An overwhelming number of over 450 swimmers will be competing for the top honours in the MIG Cricket Club’s annual 8th Open Swimming Gala, to be conducted at the Club’s swimming this weekend. The swimming gala, conducted after a hiatus of six years, is being organized under the auspices of the GMAAA (Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association) and is open from all swimmers registered with the association for the year 2022 – 2023.

This year the competitions are expected to be exciting since there will be a large number of established swimmers who will be seen in action.

The MIG Swim Gala will consist of competition for boys' and girls' in the under-6, under-8, under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 age categories. There will also be competitions men and women in different age categories - men and women under-30 (born between 1993 to 2006), under-40 (1983 to 1992), under-50 (1973 to 1982) and under-60 (1963 to 1972) and men and women 60+ age (born on or before 31/12/1962).

The Events and Results will be determined on Time Trial Basis and Judge’s decisions will be final.

