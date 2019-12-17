84-year-old Canadian becomes the oldest to complete Antarctic Ice Marathon

An 84-year-old Canadian national named Roy Jorgen Svenningsen has become the oldest person ever to complete the Antarctic Ice Marathon.
According to a report in CTV, Svenningse, who started the race December 13, took 11 hours and 41 minutes to finish it on Monday.
"At one point, I thought, I don't think I'm going to do this all the way," Roy said.
"I wanted to finish it, and that was it, I just thought I better get it done," he added.
Roy, a retired oil worker, is from the Canadian city of Edmonton, and he has been running since 1964. He spent a year training for 42-km Antarctic marathon.
The Antarctic Ice Marathon is the planet's southernmost race and is considered one of the toughest.
For an entry fee of 24,800 Canadian dollars (about $19,000), participants are flown to and from Antarctica via Chile's southernmost airport and are fed and lodged in tented accommodations and provided professional photos of their once-in-a-lifetime run.
The winner of this year's race was William Hafferty of the US, who set an event record time of 3 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)