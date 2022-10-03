e-Paper Get App
7th T20: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs, clinch series 4-3

7th T20: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs, clinch series 4-3

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
An all-round England defeated Pakistan by 67 runs in the final T20I to clinch the seven-match series 4-3 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 210, Pakistan get off to a poor start as the hosts were restricted to for 142-8.

Dawid Malan and Harry Brook played unbeaten knocks of 78 and 46 respectively as England posted 209-3 in 20 overs

Earlier, opening batter Philip Salt helped England get off to a flyer but Pakistan clawed their way back by dismissing Salt and Alex Hales in quick succession.

