7th T20: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs, clinch series 4-3

An all-round England defeated Pakistan by 67 runs in the final T20I to clinch the seven-match series 4-3 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing 210, Pakistan get off to a poor start as the hosts were restricted to for 142-8.
Dawid Malan and Harry Brook played unbeaten knocks of 78 and 46 respectively as England posted 209-3 in 20 overs
Earlier, opening batter Philip Salt helped England get off to a flyer but Pakistan clawed their way back by dismissing Salt and Alex Hales in quick succession.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)